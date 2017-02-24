‘Adulting’ Classes Available On-Line

Do you feel like you’re the only person in the world who doesn’t know how to change a flat tire? Or maybe when you see ‘julienne carrots’ in a recipe you have no idea what that means? Do your fitted sheets look like a wadded up mess in your linen closet? Well, now you can learn all those things and more with ‘Adulting Classes’. A couple of women in Maine decided to start a school to teach things you need to know as a grown up! But you don’t have to be in Maine to take classes. This month they started offering classes online!

