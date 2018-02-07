Advisories, Warnings for Significant Snow
By Jim Michaels
|
Feb 7, 2018 @ 5:55 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Stark, Summit, Wayne and Portage Counties through 4 p.m. Wednesday for some significant snowfall.

And, a Winter Storm Warning is up for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties through 6 p.m. Wednesday for possible mixed precipitation.

AccuWeather says when it’s all done snowing, we’ll have 3 inches or more; perhaps 6 inches of snow in a few locations.

The good news is: most of the snow should be out of here by 12noon on Wednesday.

Still, there are a lot of school and community and event changes at our Closings and Delays page.

