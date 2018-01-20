Affinity Continues Normal Operations, Injunction Hearing Ahead
By Jim Michaels
|
Jan 20, 2018 @ 5:39 AM

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – Affinity Medical Center will continue accepting new patients after Sunday.

That’s the impact of a temporary restraining order issued by Common Pleas Judge Chryssa Hartnet on Friday, in the legal effort to keep the hospital open.

A hearing on a possible preliminary injunction to keep the hospital open beyond its scheduled closing date of February 4th is set for February 1st.

The hospital’s parent company and the city also continue working on other options to keep the building open.

