Affinity Coverage: Progress on Several Fronts

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – Progress on several fronts in the effort to keep Affinity Medical Center open.

State Rep Kirk Schuring says he spoke to an executive vice-president with parent company Quorum Health on Tuesday.

That executive says the timeline for closure can’t be changed, but he is willing to talk again next week.

Schuring says there’s also the possibility of an injunction filing by a private attorney.

Though injunctive relief from the Ohio attorney general does not look possible, that office is looking into whether Affinity is required to keep any commitments that were part of the merger agreement in 2006 between Massillon Community Hospital and Doctor’s Hospital.

Both were non-profit entities that were becoming for-profit under Community Health Systems.

He also says legislation could be introduced as soon as tomorrow, addressing the situation from several angles.