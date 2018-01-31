Affinity Life-or-Death to Play Out in Courtroom

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A hearing that could determine if Affinity Medical Center will stay open another four months starts tomorrow morning in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

The city of Massillon will call about 10 witnesses to the stand.

They are seeking a preliminary injunction.

Doctors, patients and firefighters are scheduled to explain how the hospital closing would affect them.

The hearing could go into a second day on Friday.

The hospital is currently under a temporary restraining order to keep operating as usual.