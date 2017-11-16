Affordable Health Screening Coming to Mercy

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Haven’t had a physical this year?

Or maybe just a good time to check the numbers?

Mercy Medical Center has its semi-annual Health Screen and Wellness Fair on Saturday morning in Mercy Hall.

Just go to the adjacent parking garage behind the hospital in Canton.

For $40, you can get about 30 bloods results.

A few tests like PSA, A1C Hemoglobin, and Vitamin D 25-Hydroxy are extra.

Mercy would like you to pre-register on Thursday until 4 p.m.

Call the Canton Rotary at 330 452-2882.