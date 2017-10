The Orlando Magic cheerleaders fathers known as The Dancing Dads perform during the first quarter of a basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016. The Magic won 130-116. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

A new survey found out what age kids aren’t embarrassed by their parents’ dancing, and start to think it’s funny. The golden age seems to be about around 37. While dad dancing eventually becomes endearing, it only ranks fourth on the list of things that dads’ do that embarrass their kids. The first three are telling bad jokes, dressing with no style, and making the bathroom disgusting.