Age Determines What Your Favorite Christmas Movie Is

What is your favorite Christmas movie? According to a new survey, it all depends on your age!

If you are over 60 you love ‘Miracle on 34th Street’, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ or ‘White Christmas’.

If you are between 50-59 you love ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ and ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’.

If you’re between 40-49 you love ‘A Christmas Story’, ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ and ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’.

If you’re between 30-39 you love ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’, ‘Elf’ and ‘Home Alone’.

And if you’re under 30 you’re favorite Christmas movies are ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’, ‘A Christmas Story’ and ‘Home Alone’.