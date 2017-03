Deron Williams was just introduced as a new Cavalier earlier this week and now Andrew Bogut’s agent confirms that he will sign with the Cavs once he clears waivers. Several teams were interested in him but it looks like he will be wearing the wine and gold! On top of that it was just announced Kevin Durant has suffered a knee injury and will be out indefinitely. How does that make you feel about repeating as World Champs?

