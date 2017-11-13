AG’s Office Explains Suit Filed Against Rover

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – They say it’s not about cashing in at the expense of pipeline companies.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says the real gist of the lawsuit filed against Rover Pipeline in Stark County Common Pleas Court is to get the company in compliance with state EPA requirements.

The environmental agency has been maintaining all along that Rover apply for a state storm water permit.

They have refused to do that.

The AG’s office was not commenting, when asked if there were active negotiations with the company.

The suit asks for $10,000 per violation per day.

The Bethlehem Township drilling mud spill alone took several months to clean up.

