Airline Tells Passengers to Find Own Way Home From Mexico

How would you feel if your airline decided to cancel your flight home from Mexico because they didn’t want to ‘disrupt’ their last scheduled flight for the season? Well, that’s exactly what Sun Country Airlines did to vacationers in Mexico. Because of the snowstorm they cancelled the return flight and then emailed passengers to say that the flight would not be rescheduled and they needed to find their own way home. Hmmmm, I bet more info will be coming and it won’t be good for Sun Country Airlines!