Airport Stops 29 Passengers from Smuggling Gold in Their Rears

People, people, PEOPLE. There are these wonderful inventions that make carrying your stuff easier. Like backpacks, purses, satchels, plastic bags, tote bags… I could go on.

At an airport in India, customs agents stopped 29 passengers from smuggling around 22lbs of gold onto a plane, in their butts!! Some didn’t hide it in their “fanny pack.” Instead, they hid it in their children’s luggage! The whole haul was estimated to be worth around $46,000. Since each passenger wasn’t smuggling enough individually for it to be a crime, they all were allowed to walk away free.

 

READ MORE HERE