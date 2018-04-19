Akron Police Look for PNC Bank Robber
By Jim Michaels
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 12:28 PM
April 18 bank robbery at PNC in Akron. (Courtesy Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Akron police are looking for a bank robber.

Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, a man held up the PNC branch on Cascade Plaza.

The robber stated he had a gun in a written note, but a weapon was apparently not seen.

He made off with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is a black male, 40 – 45 years old, 5’11” – 6’0”, 180 – 200 lbs., with a mustache.

He was wearing a camouflage ball cap, black jacket, blue jeans and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department.

