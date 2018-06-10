Akron Police Seek Second Man in Robbery, Homicide

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Another man is being sought in a homicide in Akron from last week.

Police there are looking for Cenqunn Woods in the shooting death of 27-year-old Diamond Smith.

Smith was shot at the Spring Hill Apartment complex while pursuing two men who had broken in and stolen money from his girlfriend.

Christian Pittman has also been charged in the case.

Cenqunn Woods is 5’9” and 150 lbs.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Woods is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-249, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).

Callers can remain anonymous.