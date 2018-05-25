Alexa Recorded a Conversation and Sent It to a Random Contact

We always joke around that our “devices are listening to us.” But for one couple, it turned out to be exactly what was happening! Danielle, an Alexa user from Portland, Oregon, had installed Amazon Echo throughout her house. Everything was controlled by the apps; from light bulbs to her thermostat. But that all changed when they received a message from one of her husband’s employees. Alexa started recording a private conversation between her and her husband, and then randomly sent the conversation to someone on her husband’s contact list.

She immediately disconnected all devices throughout her home. When she called Amazon, they sent an Alexa technician to investigate. The technician admitted that Alexa had acted on its own, recording a conversation and then sending it to a random contact, and apologized for the mishap.