Alliance Placed in Fiscal Caution by State Auditor

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Alliance was placed in Fiscal Caution by the state auditor on Thursday due to its ongoing problematic financial situation.

Auditor David Yost says the city has gone two consecutive years with low year-end fund balances.

There were 17 such fund balances at the end of 2016.

The city has 60 days to submit a plan to remedy the situation.

Fiscal Caution is the lowest of the three steps on the state auditor’s financial distress ladder.

The auditor can also issue Fiscal Watches and Emergencies.

In the latter, a committee takes control of the city’s budget.