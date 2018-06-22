James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Paul!
By Mary Ann McAllister
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 2:46 PM

Tears and Tunes!

James Corden Carpool Karaoke at its best!  James hangs with Paul McCartney — in and out of the car — in Liverpool!  Check it out!

