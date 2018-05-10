Amy Schumer Rudely Interrupts Comic’s set

Up and coming comic Brendan Sagalow was headlining a set at Caroline’s over on Broadway. It was a big deal for the newbie comic; all his friends and family were there, and it was his first time headlining the venue. Amy Schumer showed up, and asked the manager if she could go on stage for 10 minutes to practice her SNL monologue. The manager said no, that Sagalow was about to go on. But instead of graciously leaving, Schumer then shouted from the audience at Sagalow in the middle of his set, and asked if she could do ten minutes. Sagalow was caught off guard, and gave her the stage. Many people have voiced their opinons about the situation, saying it was very rude of Schumer to show up unannounced and to interrupt a new comic’s set. Sagalow says there are no hard feelings about it. He admits that what she did was kind of awful, especially since it was his first headlining event. But, his headlining event has now gotten exposure because of her antics.