Anna Farris and Chris Pratt are Separating

No! Say it isn’t so! Anna Farris and Chris Pratt have announced on their social media accounts that they are separating! They have been married for 8 years, and have one son together. Here is the message they posted on their social media pages:

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris”

-Chris Pratt’s Official Facebook page

