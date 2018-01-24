Anti Bullying Event

It’s time to come together as a community!

Suicide. It’s a hard thing to hear, harder to write and probably harder to discuss. Perry is hurting right now and it’s time to step up and act. There are 3 events happening in the upcoming weeks that you should be part of.

HIDDEN IN PLAIN SITE http://perrylocal.org/blog/2018/01/21/community-awareness-program-opportunity-2/

How To Keep Your Kids Safe Online Thursday February 1st at the Canton Baptist Temple from 6:30-8:30

OR

Join Elec Wayne at the palace on February 8th for Project Believe

Be part of a solution.