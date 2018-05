AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – An 8-year-old Akron boy was still critical at last check after he was shot early Sunday morning by his 9-year-old cousin.

The youngster was shot once in the stomach.

He’s at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Akron police say the two were playing video games at 1 in the morning when the 9-year-old went looking for food and found the gun in a cupboard.

No word on any charges.