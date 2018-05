CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Canton woman was arrested by Akron police Friday after they say she struck one of their officers in the chest.

Police were trying to remove 18-year-old Chardonnay Hunt from the Everton Apartments in Akron.

They were called there when she refused to leave.

Hunt had to be taken down and handcuffed.

She’s charged with assaulting a police officer.