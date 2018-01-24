APD Charges Man in November Convenience Store Murder

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Akron police are looking for a 35-year-old city man in connection with a homicide back in November.

They have charged Jerry Alford Sr with aggravated murder, thanks to their investigation of evidence left at the scene.

57-year-old Dereke Alexander of Akron was shot several times behind the Baho Convenience Store in the 400 block of West Market Street.

He died later at the hospital.

Jerry Alford Sr is 5’10” and 170 lbs.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jerry Alford Sr. is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department, Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).

Callers can remain anonymous.