APD: Child Grabs Mom’s Boyfriend’s Gun, Shoots Self, Is OK

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – The boyfriend of an Akron woman is wanted by police there after the woman’s 10-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the foot with the man’s handgun.

35-year-old Richard Horton is wanted on endangering children and other charges.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened at a house on Homestead Street in Akron.

Horton is 5’06” and 160 lbs.

Horton is still in possession of the handgun used in the accidental shooting.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department, Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).

Callers can remain anonymous.