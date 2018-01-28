APD Names Suspect in Friday PNC Stickup

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Thanks to an anonymous tip, Akron police have a suspect in a Friday afternoon bank robbery.

They are looking for 26-year-old Deandre Garrett of Akron.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, police say a man told a teller at the West Market branch of PNC Bank that he had a gun.

A weapon was not seen.

Deandre Garrett is a 26 year old black male, 6’1” and 145 lbs.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Or, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED. or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).

Callers can remain anonymous.