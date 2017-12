AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Arresting a 27-year-old Akron man early Tuesday morning was no easy task.

Steven Weddle was eventually shot in order to remove him from a vacant home following a four hour standoff.

He has non-life threatening injuries at Akron City Hospital.

It started when a driver refused to pull over on I-77.

Following that, police say the driver threatened to kill himself and assaulted a K-9 officer before barricading himself in a home on Dennison Avenue.

Weddle faces a slew of charges.