APD: Suspect Identified in Bank Robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Akron police have identified a suspect in a bank robbery there Wednesday.

They are looking for 55-year-old Gary Neal Jr of Akron.

They say he entered the Fifth Third branch in the 500 block of South Canton Road, handing the teller a demand note.

Anyone with information on Gary Neal is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

The U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).

Callers can remain anonymous.