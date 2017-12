AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Two teenage boys charged with stealing jewelry from the JC Penney Store in the Chapel Hill Mall last night had a plan that might have worked, but they didn’t factor in the weather.

Akron police say the 16- and 14-year-olds hid in the store after closing, busted into several jewelry counters, then had to break “out” of the store.

But when they flagged down a Summa St Thomas police officer because they were cold, hospital personnel saw the jewelry and called police.