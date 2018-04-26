Area Police Sorting Out Incident Involving Norton Woman, Child

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Area police agencies continue investigating a case involving a Summit County woman wanted on a drug possession charge who drove off from police in Stark County Wednesday night.

34-year-old Melissa Tomasik of Norton was later arrested in Springfield Township; she’s in the Stark County Jail.

Locally, Tomasik is charged with kidnapping for driving off from a Jackson Township traffic stop with a child in the car.

There was reportedly a man driving the car initially; he took off on foot and it’s not known if he’s been arrested.

Tomasik was wanted on a warrant out of New Franklin.