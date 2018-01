CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton man wanted in connection with a pre-Christmas shooting in the parking lot of Walther’s Cafe on Maple Avenue NE has been arrested.

24-year-old Dhmeen Jones is charged with felonious assault.

He was picked by officers with the U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force.

22-year-old Markalow Richardson is recovering from injuries suffered in that incident on December 22nd.

Both men were inside their cars in that parking lot when shots were fired.