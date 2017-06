We’ve all seen dogs who have to wear the Cone of Shame after a surgery. There was an art student who volunteered at an animal shelter in Chicago and noticed that when animals had to wear the cone after getting spayed or neutered they had a tougher time getting adopted because they looked so sad. So she put her art skills to work and decided to decorate the cones and it worked! She calls them Cones of Fame and she is hoping to get these at other shelters to help other dogs get adopted!

