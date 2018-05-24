Ashton Kutcher Donated HOW MUCH To Ellen’s Charity? Ashton Kutcher was a surprise guest on the Ellen Show yesterday. The purpose of his visit? To make a surprise donation to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund. How much did he donate? $4 million! ashton kutcherdonationellen degeneres SHARE RELATED CONTENT NFL Will Fine Teams For Players Kneeling During Anthem Giant Killer Worms Invading France! What’s Good? 5.23.18 Man Court Ordered to Move Out of Parents’ Home Bad Lip Reading: Royal Wedding Scratch and Sniff Stamps?