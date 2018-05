CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There’s a further incentive for low- and moderate-income first-time home buyers to purchase a house in Canton.

The city’s Down Payment Assistance Program covers up to 50% of the down payment on that first home, as well as all of the closing costs.

It’s federal funding that’s channeled through the city.

Check with the Community Building Partnership of Stark County at 601 Cleveland Ave. NW.

Or call 330 458-0962.