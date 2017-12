NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Aultman Hospital and Akron Children’s Hospital are partnering on a new health facility to be located in North Canton.

The proposed Akron Children’s North Canton Health Center will be located on the Aultman North campus at the west end of the city at Glenwood Street and Whipple Avenue NW.

This would be a pediatric primary care facility.

Work begins soon;.

They hope for an early 2019 opening.