Aultman Dealing With Data Breach, Patient Info at Risk

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There’s been a possible data breach at Aultman Health Foundation.

The Canton-based hospital system in a release say it has begun notifying some of its patients that their personal health information may have been compromised.

They say unknown individuals somehow got through security and accessed certain email accounts back in February and March.

Email accounts with the hospital, its doctor’s offices and AultWorks Occupational Medicine were impacted.

They say there’s no indication any of the information has been used inappropriately.

For patients concerned about their privacy, Aultman will open a dedicated assistance hotline next Tuesday at 855 804-8585.

Here’s the text of the press release from Aultman: