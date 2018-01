Aultman Hospital says it has 200 positions it is trying to fill, as they try to meet the healthcare needs of the area with the possible closing of Affinity Medical Center in Massillon in one week.

The Canton-based hospital system says it is especially looking for RNs.

CEO Chris Remark says they want to see Affinity remain open, but must prepare in case there’s a closure.

Remark says this is a period where there seems to be a shortage of certain personnel, like RNs.