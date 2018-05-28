Aultman Mails Letters to Patients Impacted by Data Breach

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – With that data breach that Aultman Health Foundation provided details on last week, the Canton-based hospital system is providing a year of credit monitoring at no charge, if a patient’s was email one of the thousands of emails impacted back on certain dates in February and March.

Also, if the patient’s social security number or driver’s license info was somehow included in that email.

Aultman is sending a mailer on that.

That mail was sent out Friday night.

If you still have questions, there’s a hotline number that kicks in on Tuesday.

The number is 855 804-8585.