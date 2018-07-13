Aunt Threatens Nephew “See You in Court” Over Split Lottery

Barbara Reddick is the aunt to Tyrone MacInnis. Together, the pair won over $1 million dollars from a lottery. But everything changed after they took a press photo together, posing with the check. After the picture was snapped, Reddick turned back to MacInnis and said “See you in court.” Why did she say this to her nephew? Because she claims that the lottery was not to be split between them. Even though she put both of their names on the ticket, and put his number as the contact number if their ticket should be drawn, MacInnis says she paid for the ticket and never intended to split it with him. When asked why she put his name on it then, she answered that she did it for good luck. She then left the building saying she was contacting a lawyer the next day.