Austria Puts Airbags on Lampposts for Distracted Walkers

In this July 6, 2017 photo, the "Museum of Yesterday" app is seen on a cell phone showing information on slave deposits in the late 18th century, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Before abolishing slavery in 1888, becoming the last country in the Americas to do so, Brazil was the world's largest slave market. The new app seeks to educate visitors about the history and role of Rio de Janeiro’s revitalized port in colonization, slavery and even recent corruption investigations.(AP Photo/Renata Brito)

We all know distracted walking is a problem because people just can’t seem to look up from their cell phones. That’s how a lot of people get injured. In Salzburg, Austria, there are now airbags wrapped around lamp posts because so many people are walking into them while staring at their phone. Officials are hoping that seeing these airbags will remind people to pay attention when they walk. People who were interviewed admitted that the airbags are reminded to look up instead of being glued to the phone.