Autopsies Performed in Affinity Murder/Suicide

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County coroner performed autopsies on both Doctor George Seese of Dalton and Michael Wood of New Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Doctor Anthony Bertin says Doctor Seese died on the operating table at 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

The coroner says he sustained several gunshot wounds.

Wood was taken into the hospital as well after he shot himself.

He was pronounced dead at 2:23.

Massillon police say Wood shot the doctor in the parking lot of Affinity Medical Center.

Then, he turned the gun on himself.