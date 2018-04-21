Avicii, dead at 28

Swedish DJ/producer AVICII (real name: TIM BERGLING) passed away this afternoon in OMAN at the age of 28. A statement from his rep noted: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of TIM BERGLING, also known as AVICII, He was found dead in MUSCAT, OMAN this FRIDAY afternoon local time, APRIL 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

According to VARIETY, AVICII had been dealing with health issues for years, including acute pancreatitis partially from excessive drinking. He had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014 and in 2016, he retired from live performing in 2016.

Last year, he posted the following statement on his website last year:

“WE ALL REACH A POINT IN OUR LIVES AND CAREERS WHERE WE UNDERSTAND WHAT MATTERS THE MOST TO US.

For me it’s creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do.

Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of AVICII or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense – the studio.

The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new.

Hope you´ll enjoy it as much as I do.”

Reactions

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING, which has been AVICII’s music publisher since 2010, has issued the following statement:

“We are mourning the incredibly sad loss of an exceptionally creative talent who we have been honored and proud to represent as one of our songwriters for a number of years. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Source: AllAccess.com