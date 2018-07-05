Bad Lip Reading of Fergie’s National Anthem Remember when Fergie attempted to sing the National Anthem this year at the NBA All Star Game? Remember how awful it went? Well, the guys over at Bad Lip Reading have given us their rendition. And it is beautiful. Bad Lip ReadingFergie SHARE RELATED CONTENT Diesel Brothers Help Man With Truck After Video Gone Viral Politician “Heckled” By Siri Jimmy John’s Driver Catches Boyfriend Cheating NN: Overwatch Bribing Players to Play Nice! Ohio To Get $2 Billion Entertainment Park LeBron James Signed with Lakers