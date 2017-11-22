Bars Busy, Checkpoints Up Wednesday Night, Early Thursday

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – With lots of college students and family members back in town, it’s a big night for hitting local watering holes.

Several area law enforcement agencies will be doing sobriety checkpoints on Wednesday night.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the county OVI Task Force will be setting up in Jackson Township.

The checkpoints will be in the 4500 block of Everhard Road and 4300 block of Belden Village Street NW.

And the Summit County OVI Task Force says they have checkpoints “across Summit County”.

The sheriff’s office is funded to do checkpoints and saturation patrols for the next year.