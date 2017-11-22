Bars Busy, Checkpoints Up Wednesday Night, Early Thursday
By Jim Michaels
|
Nov 22, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
Stark County OVI Task Force trailer (Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – With lots of college students and family members back in town, it’s a big night for hitting local watering holes.

Several area law enforcement agencies will be doing sobriety checkpoints on Wednesday night.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the county OVI Task Force will be setting up in Jackson Township.

The checkpoints will be in the 4500 block of Everhard Road and 4300 block of Belden Village Street NW.

And the Summit County OVI Task Force says they have checkpoints “across Summit County”.

The sheriff’s office is funded to do checkpoints and saturation patrols for the next year.

Related Content

Summit Traffic Fatality Numbers Keep Rising
SCSO Seeks New Round of OVI Task Force Funding
Ohio Supreme Court: Tam O’Shanter Issue Stay...
Goodbye Extended Summer, Rain, Cooler Temps Next
Stark Commissioners Double Hotel Bed Tax
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Cold, Snowy January