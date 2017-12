CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – We like to be generous this time of year.

And, there’s the tax deduction too, of course.

The Better Business Bureau has some tips if you come across a telemarketer or even someone asking that you give by mail.

They say, “thoroughly check the charitable organization out”.

Kim Thompson in the Canton BBB office recommends doing an online search, including the words “complaints” or “scam” to see if a charity is legit.

You can also use the BBB’s give.org website.