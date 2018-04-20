BBB Shred, E-Cycling Event Saturday at Central

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton-based Better Business Bureau office has its annual Community Shred and E-Cycling event on Saturday.
It’s from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Central Catholic High School parking lot in Perry Township.
You can bring plenty of paper documents to be shredded on site.
There are also about 30 different types of electronics that will be accepted, with fees for flourescent tubes, monitors and TVs.
Here are the accepted electronics items:
Batteries (no alkaline)
Cable
CD’s
Cell Phones
Circuit Boards
Computers
Consumer Electronics
Fluorescent Light Bulbs *
Game Consoles
Ink & Toner Cartridges
IT Equipment
Keyboards
Laptops
Mice
Modems
Monitors **
MP3 Players
Phone Systems
Printers
Routers
Satellite Boxes
Servers
Small Household Equipment
Speakers
Switches
Telecom Equipment
Televisions **
UPS Units
Video Games
Wire
* Fluorescent Light Bulbs – $1.00 – 4ft tube or smaller 2.00 – 8ft tube
** Computer monitors and televisions with tubing – $20 disposal fee
Donations are also being accepted during the event for the BBB Charitable and Educational Fund.