If you are going to the beach this summer, don’t be one of these people! Expedia released a list of things you shouldn’t do at a beach, in order to make it an enjoyable space for everyone.

Here are a couple of the highlights:

Leaving a bunch of trash behind.

Letting your kids run wild.

Throwing sand.

Fishing where people are swimming.

Staring at women in their bathing suits.

