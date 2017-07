Check it out! You can Beat the Box Office for tickets to the Tori Amos concert happening October 29th @ the State Theatre at Playhouse Square! Part of her world tour for her new album, “Native Invaders!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14th. But Mix 941 listeners can Beat the Box Office!

How, you may ask? Click through here starting tomorrow, July 13th, from 10am to 10pm.

Use this password: MIX941

Rock on!