JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Belden Village Mall has expanded shopping hours from now through Christmas Eve.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. until Saturday, then 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Mall Marketing Director Gina Bannevich recommends hitting the stores first thing after opening and after 7 p.m., for lighter “crowds”.

She also has advice for male shoppers: use the north entrance for quick and convenient access to the jewelry stores!