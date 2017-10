We know that parents raid their kids’ Halloween candy and the kids aren’t too happy about it. But, according to a new survey, what the parents are swiping are the pieces the kids don’t like anyway. Kids favorite candy include: Smarties, Starburfst, Twix, Nerds, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids and Laffy Taffy. Parents are more likely to steal Resses’ Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey Kisses, Snickers and Kit Kats.