BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A 60-year-old employee with Trans-Canada Columbia Gas Transmission was killed in Bethlehem Township Monday.

It happened during an industrial accident at the company’s natural gas meter station along Beth Avenue SW.

Wesley Johnson of Wooster was dead at the scene.

A second employee was said to be uninjured.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says a sudden release of high-pressure natural gas killed him, shook the ground and sent a cloud of dust and dirt into the air at about 10:15 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office says there was no fire.

The smell of natural gas impacted a large area until the leak could be stopped.

Shelter Opened

The Stark County EMA and Erie Valley Fire Department briefly opened an emergency shelter in the Navarre Civic Center.

But, that was closed when the strong gas odor in the area quickly dissipated.

The EMA says the area is sparsely populated,